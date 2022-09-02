Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper says he won't use the volume of new arrivals this summer as an excuse if he fails to establish the club back in the Premier League.

The promoted side broke the British record for most signings in a single transfer window when they recruited centre-back Willy Boly, defender Loic Bade and winger Josh Bowler on deadline day to take their total to 21.

“I’m not going to use it as an excuse, I am not going to say ‘we will be ready in X amount of time’ because we have got a game on Saturday [against Bournemouth] and we have to be ready for that,” said Cooper, whose side was beaten 6-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday.

“That is what my focus is – I never look further than the next game and never have done. Whether there are players that have been here for years or whether they have come through in the last couple of weeks, it is irrelevant to me.

“We work the way we work, we train the way we train, we stick to our values and beliefs, day in, day out. I believe that is what helps you become the team that you want to be.

“For me I want us to be connected on Saturday in terms of a team and we will commit to every game as it comes.”

The Welshman believes he has a "normal-sized squad in terms of the numbers that you need to train well every day".

“It is nine subs this year, so I wouldn’t say it is a big squad," he added. "It is just a big amount of new players, so there is two different things there.

“To have a strong bench, obviously there are people that need to be on it that may or may not be happy. That is just the world of management in the Premier League. All players want to play, but not everybody can."