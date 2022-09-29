Goodwin on McInnes, selection dilemma & costly slip-ups
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side's Scottish Premiership game with Kilmarnock on Saturday.
Here are the key points:
On his Scottish FA charge for accusing Hibs' Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating", Goodwin insists there is not a lot "I am allowed to say" before next week’s Scottish FA hearing.
Dons boss says former manager Derek McInnes can come back with his "head held high" when he brings Kilmarnock to Pittodrie this weekend.
Expects an extremely difficult game against McInnes' side.
No injury issues with any of the players who were away on international duty.
Leighton Clarkson and Liam Scales are suspended - "decisions to make" over who replaces the latter at centre-back.
Connor Barron is back in training and could be involved against Dundee United next week.
Goodwin says Aberdeen are short of the points total they should have - highlights the late equaliser conceded at Ross County and says his side wouldn't have lost at Hibs had Scales not been sent off.