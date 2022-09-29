Goodwin on McInnes, selection dilemma & costly slip-ups

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side's Scottish Premiership game with Kilmarnock on Saturday.

H﻿ere are the key points:

  • On his Scottish FA charge for accusing Hibs' Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating", Goodwin insists there is not a lot "I am allowed to say" before next week’s Scottish FA hearing.

  • Dons boss says former manager Derek McInnes can come back with his "head held high" when he brings Kilmarnock to Pittodrie this weekend.

  • Expects an extremely difficult game against McInnes' side.

  • No injury issues with any of the players who were away on international duty.

  • Leighton Clarkson and Liam Scales are suspended - "decisions to make" over who replaces the latter at centre-back.

  • Connor Barron is back in training and could be involved against Dundee United next week.

  • G﻿oodwin says Aberdeen are short of the points total they should have - highlights the late equaliser conceded at Ross County and says his side wouldn't have lost at Hibs had Scales not been sent off.

SNS