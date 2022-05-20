Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford's final Premier League game of the season against Chelsea.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Sunday will be Hodgson's last game in charge at Watford and he said there is an "element of emotion" when you leave a job. He added that the players have not "let me down" in training sessions or what they have "tried to do in the games".

Hodgson added that he is "disappointed" things didn't work out at Watford but knew that at the end of the season he would "free myself from the burdens and responsibilities of being a Premier League manager".

He said it's important his side put in a good performance against Chelsea, even more so after the "real disappointment or debacle" of conceding five goals to Leicester.

He said the way his side conceded in that game was in a manner "that gives all managers and coaches a nightmare".

