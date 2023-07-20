'Ten Hag views Fernandes as an outstanding leader'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Announcing Bruno Fernandes as captain is the least surprising news but underlines Erik ten Hag’s faith in the Portuguese, which endured even after the huge amount of criticism he received for his lamentable performance in the 7-0 defeat at Liverpool in March.

In total, Fernandes was United captain in 29 Premier League games last term.

It is understood the United boss views Fernandes as an outstanding leader, with inspirational qualities, both on the field and in the dressing room.

Moreover, in Ten Hag’s eyes, Fernandes represents the culture of high standards and ambition he is trying to create at Old Trafford.

What the great United sides have had is a number of leaders and, through players like Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, that is starting to happen.