Chelsea's latest summer addition Lesley Ugochukwu has "a huge amount of potential" according to co-Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

The 19-year-old has joined the Blues from Ligue 1 side Rennes, where he was a regular last season. He's signed a seven-year deal, with the option to extend a further year.

In describing their latest recruit, Chelsea's statement said the teenager has "quickly built a reputation as a ball-winning midfielder and a good user of possession".

Co-sporting directors Stewart and Winstanley said: "We’re delighted Lesley is joining Chelsea. He is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1. He has a huge amount of potential and we know he is going to continue to develop and improve.

"We are pleased that he has joined us in the U.S and that he will be able to integrate with the squad quickly."