Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Brendan Rodgers reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "We showed a really good reaction but conceded too early to go 2-1 behind. You have to give credit to Burnley and some of the blocks [they made].

"We didn't make the keeper work as much as we would have liked but we just failed to make the finish."

On Jamie Vardy: "He makes his runs and wonderful finishes. They made some great blocks to stop him from getting a hat-trick."

On Leicester's start: "It's six games. Of course we would have liked to have done better. When any team is confident you have a greater chance to succeed. There's lots for us to improve on."