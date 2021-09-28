BBC Sport

PSG v Man City: Head-to-head stats

  • Paris St-Germain and Manchester City are meeting for a sixth time, with the French giants still looking for their first victory (drawn two, lost three). PSG have only played Juventus more times in European competition (eight) without winning.

  • PSG have failed to keep a clean sheet in their four Champions League matches against City. They've only played AC Milan as many times - also four - in the competition (including European Cup) without keeping their opponents out.

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 10 away games in the Champions League (won eight, drawn two).