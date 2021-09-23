Potter on injuries, Palace atmosphere & Vieira

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Graham Potter has been speaking before his Brighton side travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Here are the key lines:

He remains "hopeful" that Yves Bissouma will be available for Monday. Tariq Lamptey will be minutes nearer the game after coming through the first half in the League Cup on Wednesday. Adam Webster remains out (hamstring), Alexis McAllister has a sore back but should train on Saturday and Enock Mwepu is doubtful;

Selhurst Park will provide "a unique atmosphere" which adds to the challenge. "It’s another factor you have to consider. The guys are experienced and know we have to play well to silence the crowd";

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was "one of the best midfielders of his generation. I think it’s really exciting when the top players go into coaching because I think they have seen the game at the highest level so they have the potential to be fantastic coaches";

Wilfried Zaha "is one of the Premier League's most dangerous players." Potter says he has a "lot of respect for him as a player and what he has achieved".

