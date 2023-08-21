Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Roy Hodgson will be left thinking that if he had a bit more firepower on the bench his Crystal Palace side could have got something from their 0-1 loss to Arsenal.

The Eagles only named eight substitutes and did not have a senior attacking striker on the bench.

They started in a 4-4-1-1 formation with Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard the furthest forward for Palace.

They didn’t create many clear cut chances in the first half but after the sending off of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hodgson’s side had the majority of the ball for the last 20 minutes of the game.

Palace brought on academy graduate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who won Charlton’s player of the year after his loan to the League One side last season, and Naouirou Ahamada as they were chasing the game, but their lack of experienced Premier League level attackers was clear.

Palace do have Michael Olise and Matheus Franca to come back from injury but with two weeks of the window left Hodgson will be hoping they get some reinforcements in before the deadline.