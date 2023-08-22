Everton forward Lewis Dobbin says he has "loved" being back as part of the first-team squad, despite the Toffees opening their Premier League campaign with two defeats.

The 20-year-old spent last season out on loan at Derby County and was introduced at half-time in Sunday’s defeat at Aston Villa after featuring heavily in pre-season.

"On a personal note, it's a positive to be getting more minutes in the Premier League,” Dobbin told Everton's website, external.

"But as a team, and as a collective, we were not at it against Aston Villa. We've got to go into this week with our heads held high and hopefully go again.

"Obviously, the main thing is the result and how the team has performed. So that was disappointing. But on a personal note, I didn't feel out of place when I was out there. That's a positive. But now I need to keep improving and getting more minutes.

"I have loved it to be fair (being back at Everton). It's always great coming back to your home club and the club you have been with your whole life. That's a positive.

"I think I have come back with a lot more experience in the men's game. Hopefully, I can take that into training and keep going."