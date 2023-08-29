West Ham technical director on Brazilian striker search

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It took West Ham some time to get active in the transfer market but sporting director Tim Steidten is hard at work now.

Steidten has flown to Brazil in an effort to sign a striker.

Corinthians' Yuri Alberto and Flamengo's Pedro are both of interest.

The Hammers have not had the greatest record at finding centre forwards in recent years.

They spent over a combined £100m on Gianluca Scamacca, Sebastien Haller, Danny Ings and Marko Arnautovic in the last six years and none of that quartet has looked capable of replacing Michail Antonio.

Steidten will hope to have better luck with whoever he ends up with.