Former Tottenham and England defender Ledley King speaking about Eddie Nketiah on Football Daily: "Harry Kane is the captain so it's nearly impossible to dislodge him but can you be the next one? Harry's not old, he's just in his 30s now, and maybe he's someone who will drop into a 10 (position) eventually. Nketiah could be the next one to play up top.

"He's different to some of the other strikers. He's more cat-like. Ian Wright and Jermain Defoe are two he reminds me of, he's very sharp in his movements. It will be interesting to see how his career develops over the next couple of years."

