Celtic join condemnation of bus proposals that 'demonise fans'

Celtic say they share their fans' "serious concerns" over the proposed strict new restrictions on supporters' buses.

The Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain, which regulates bus travel across Britain, wants to bring in new voluntary guidelines and has launched a consultation.

The proposed controls - widely criticised across Scottish football - include coaches being forced to arrive an hour before kick-off and any stops at pubs before the games only allowed at premises which serve a 'substantial meal' with any alcohol bought.

Having held discussions with supporters clubs, Celtic say the measures would "demonise football fans, unnecessarily targeting one particular sport and its supporters".

The club have pledged to "engage robustly with the consultation process" and express the club's "deep concerns".

Celtic's statement added: "Supporters are the lifeblood of the game, with thousands each weekend contributing positively to the sport in Scotland, yet these proposals would negatively affect a large proportion of supporters travelling to matches."