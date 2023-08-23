Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Andoni Iraola can be reasonably content with the results from his first two games as Bournemouth boss. While one point from two games may not look sensational on paper, it comes with the context that across the equivalent two matches last season – West Ham at home and Liverpool away – the Cherries were beaten by a combined 13 goals to nil.

Since Saturday's loss at Anfield, two more pieces of the jigsaw are in place, firstly with Sunday's signing of United States captain Tyler Adams from Leeds to fill the void left by the departed Jefferson Lerma.

While that move had been anticipated for several days, there had been fears that Philip Billing could follow his former midfield partner Lerma in seeing out the final year of his contract before departing on a free transfer. However, such fears were banished when the Denmark international put pen to paper on a new four-year deal at the start of the week. Billing's versatility, and goals, will be much needed.

With Adams and fellow new arrival Alex Scott signed in the knowledge that both were nursing minor injuries and would not be available to play straight away, there is a sense that Iraola is, for the moment, having to put square pegs in round holes on occasions so far.

Central defender Marcos Senesi stepped up into a defensive midfield role for part of the second half at Anfield, as he had in a pre-season friendly, and with more than half a dozen players in the treatment room at the moment, it is perhaps unfair to judge Iraola's impact until he has at least something approaching a largely fit squad – though that may not be until after the first international break.