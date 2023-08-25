Luton boss Rob Edwards to BBC Match of the Day after a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea: "I've seen improvement in the two weeks since Brighton. I'm really proud of the players. In the end it came down to moments. I thought we competed well in the game.

"Before their second I thought the game had become a bit transitional. I could smell a goal and I thought it would be us that got it. They were ruthless in their end and we weren't.

"When we had those few opportunities, shots were blocked, we lacked that one bit of detail.

"You could see we had momentum. I thought there was something coming but they have some top players who make good decisions and have that quality with the final pass and decisions.

"But I'm proud of the lads, we've seen improvement and we're going to keep moving forward.

"We've gave everything. There are ways to lose games. The players followed the game plan and did everything we demanded. We competed but we want to take points."