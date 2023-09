Despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Livingston, Malky Mackay was full of praise for the performance of his County side.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then, he names the same starting XI as County look to kick up the table with a win at Pittodrie.

The attacking trio of Yan Dhanda, Jordan White and in-form Simon Murray will aim to pose problems for the hosts, while Connor Randall continues in his new midfield berth.