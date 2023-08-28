MOTD pundit Ashley Williams believes Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha played an integral role in their draw at Arsenal.

"He was massive in the game," he said.

"They wouldn't have gotten that result without him. He was key to everything that Fulham wanted to do, in regards to the way that Arsenal play.

"He set the tone for the team, always in the right position and covering his full-back.

"As a centre-back you love a midfielder who will fill gaps like that and make your job a lot easier. If it wasn't for him they wouldn't have taken that point."