Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

I hate to say 'I told you so' but I did tell everyone how good Tottenham would be to watch under Ange Postecoglou.

I love watching 'Angeball' and Spurs have been playing some of the best football in the league this season, as well as getting some good results.

I see them winning this game too, but I am expecting Sheffield United to dig in, defend deep and make life difficult for them, the same as the Blades did when they played Manchester City last month.

The way this game goes will be decided by when Tottenham score their first goal. If they get it early on, then it could be a bit of a rout. If not. it might be a frustrating day for them.

Midas the Jagaban's prediction: 3-0

