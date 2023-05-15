🎧 'It is not a situation where you lose all hope'
A new episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast is available now.
Owynn Palmer-Atkin is joined by the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse to preview the Foxes game against Liverpool tonight.
Speaking on the When You’re Smiling podcast, Collomosse said: "Leicester will be looking at what Brighton and Brentford did and how they exposed weaknesses in the Liverpool team and it is a reasonable starting point.
"The problem is Liverpool’s form now is very different from what it was then.
"In 2021 Leicester had hardly any players and beat Liverpool 1-0, Ademola Lookman scored, so it is not a situation where you lose all hope."