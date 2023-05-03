MacLean on his future, Saints' survival battle & tactical tweaks
- Published
Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media before St Johnstone's Premiership game with Dundee United this weekend.
Here are the key points from the interim Saints boss:
A "very competitive" friendly against Hearts last Friday was "exactly what we needed" as MacLean tweaked a couple of tactical aspects and players who are short of minutes got game-time.
MacLean has had no further talks on the managerial situation, saying: "I'm just in charge until I'm told not to be."
Saints' survival hopes are in their own hands and MacLean is not looking at other teams, stressing it's about what his side do.
Asked whether he will stick with a back four after using it in his first game in charge, he says: "You'll see on Saturday. We've worked on different ideas."
He aims to build on a "positive" performance in the draw with Hibs and give the fans "something to get behind".