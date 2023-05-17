Martindale on away form, referees and 'getting the balance' for next season
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
David Martindale has been addressing the press ahead of Livingston's home tie against Dundee United on Saturday.
Here's the key points from his media conference:
Martindale said he wouldn't sugarcoat Livingston's away form that has been "nowhere near where it should be".
He said it is "up to him to find the balance" ahead of next season because Livi's home form has been better.
Admits if the two were matched up, his Livi side would be in the top-six and "probably challenging for European football".
He said he "doesn't see why not" for referees to explain the reasoning behind their decisions after games, as they are beginning to trial in England.
Adds that such transparency could only be beneficial to the game.