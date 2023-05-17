Livingston manager David Martindale says there is every reason now for conversations between referees and VAR officials to be made public.

Martindale says the way the game is played now, means explaining the reasoning behind such decisions should be available to fans.

This comes after conversations between the referee and VAR aired for the first time on Monday in the English Premier League.

“Why not?” Martindale told BBC Scotland. “I don’t think any officials go out to make any mistakes. They are using the technology in their hands. I think it would be beneficial for the game and cut a lot of the background noise out. They are using the technology so I personally would enjoy it.

“If I take my management hat off and speak as a football fan, I think it adds to the sport. So as a football fan sitting on your couch and listening to the commentary and listening to what they are doing, I think it would add to the entertainment value of the game.

“I don’t think they have anything to hide, have they? There are maybe reasons why it wouldn’t happen that we are not thinking about here. I’ve not thought about why it can’t happen. But if they can do it in England then why couldn’t it happen in Scotland?

“I think they are fairly progressive down there in what they are trying to do. It would be nice if it’s something we can do in Scotland."