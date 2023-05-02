Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson will have surgery on a thigh injury, ruling him out of the rest of Nottingham Forest’s battle against Premier League relegation.

Henderson joined Forest on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

However, the 26-year-old has been out of action since January, with the Reds bringing in Kaylor Navas from Paris St-Germain.

Manchester United expect the goalkeeper to be fully fit in time for pre-season training.

Forest dropped back into the bottom three on goal difference with four games remaining following Monday's 2-2 draw between Leicester City and Everton.