Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the meda before Manchester City host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Kevin de Bruyne returned to training on Thursday and Guardiola said the midfielder is fit enough to go straight into the starting line-up if needed.

He was neutral when asked if Kalvin Phillips was likely to play against his former club: "Everyone has to be ready. I'm sure everyone will be important, whether they play for a lot of minutes or a few minutes."

On facing the Whites in their first game under Sam Allardyce, Guardiola said: "A new manager always has an impact on the players. We can imagine what he tries to do, but I don't know how they will play. We have to adapt quickly."

On whether he will be distracted by the Real Madrid being on the horizon, he said: "No. It is three days since our last game. I will be focused on the players' physical and mental state for this game."

