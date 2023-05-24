Hibs boss backs Marshall to rediscover form
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has broken his silence on the decision to knock back what he admits was a "life-changing" move to Millwall in January - admitting he didn't feel ready after a long-term injury absence. (Daily Record), external
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has backed experienced goalkeeper and club captain David Marshall to bounce back from recent errors. (Edinburgh Evening News), external
