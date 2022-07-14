Thomas Frank says Brentford have signed a "top goalkeeper" after concluding a deal for Thomas Strakosha.

Strakosha, 27, has 19 caps for Albania and joins for free after his contract expired at Lazio, where he made more than 200 first-team appearances over seven seasons.

"I am pleased that we have managed to sign a top goalkeeper," said Frank.

"He has been number one at Lazio for a long time, which is very impressive. He has played in Serie A and European competition and will bring that experience with him. He fits our goalkeeper model and comes in to a good environment with David Raya and Matthew Cox pushing each other every day."

Brentford goalkeeper coach Manu Stoelo added: "He fits perfectly with the sort of goalkeeper we want here. He can give us a lot of solutions playing from the back, he is an outstanding shot stopper and is very good positionally. When we spoke to him, he showed his desire to come and work hard to make himself and our other goalkeepers better."