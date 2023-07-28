Captain Shaughnessy ready to ‘get up and running’

Joe Shaughnessy says his Dundee team have to go into the premiership “full of confidence” when they kick-off their league campaign against Motherwell at Dens Park.

The new club captain insists “it was an easy decision” to join up with former assistant coach Tony Docherty after hearing his plans for the team.

“It was an easy decision to come, it was a chance to be a part of something,” Shaughnessy told Sky Sports Scotland.

“I spoke to the manager as soon as he got the job and he sold me on his plans for the club.

“It’s a brilliant set-up, it’s nice place to come in every day and get your work done.

“It’s a tough league but we need to make sure we’re hard to beat and build on last season, we need to go into the season full of confidence.

“I worked with Tony Docherty at Aberdeen, he was a brilliant coach then, he’s learnt a lot from all the managers he’s worked under.

“He was different as a coach but he’s doing well and it’s good to work with him again

“Motherwell at home for the first game will be massive, we have to put on a good performance and get up and running as soon as we can.”