Have Newcastle finished making signings now?

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

I do not think they are finished in the transfer market yet.

Indeed, Eddie Howe said last week he was looking for “one or two more” signings before the deadline – but it was not clear if that included Tino Livramento, who later completed his transfer to Newcastle from Southampton.

Howe has ruled out signing another striker, so I think they are looking at options to strengthen the defence. I agree with Chris who said Newcastle need to sign a right-sided centre half.

They have a number of left-footed defenders but only Fabian Schar and club captain Jamaal Lascelles for right centre-back.

They have been linked to a few players in that position this summer, including Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

I also know many fans would also like to see another left-back come in because, as well as Dan Burn has performed in that role, it’s not his natural position.