The Guardian's Jamie Jackson tells the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that a stall in Harry Maguire's transfer to West Ham is a "negotiating tactic".

"I don't think West Ham have come this far down the road to want to pull out. My reading is that this is a tactical manoeuvre," said Jackson.

"What's holding it up is the shortfall between what Maguire has started earning at Manchester United this season now they are back in the Champions League, which I am reliably informed is about £190k a week, and what he will get at West Ham, about £100-110k.

"That works out at about £6-7m shortfall so they are haggling over it. I'd be surprised if it didn't happen."

