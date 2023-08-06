'100% better' but still lacking 'creativity'

We asked for your response to St Johnstone's opening-day defeat by Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership.

Ian: "A good, battling performance. Far better than last week, but nothing creative at all. Long ball after long ball seemed to be the only tactics, conceding the ball back to Hearts right away and just inviting pressure, which built and built throughout the game. Mitov was simply outstanding in goal. Ryan McGowan ran himself into the ground."

William: "Thought Saints played 100% better than cup games, so all we need to do now is get someone to put the ball in the net. Yes, we were chasing the game when we lost the second goal, but I'm still sure it was offside with both passes. But hopefully we are on the way up now."

Allan: "The new boys did well -100% for effort. Give Stevie MacLean a chance."