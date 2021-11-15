'Smith is sensible and offers hope'

Former Norwich City winger Darren Eadie believes the club have made a "sensible" appointment in naming Dean Smith as manager.

Smith joined the club on Monday, eight days after being dismissed by Aston Villa.

Eadie told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think if you ask lots of Aston Villa fans and other clubs he has worked at, I think he feels unlucky he has lost his job in the first place. For me he is a bit of a wounded animal. I think he has a point to prove.

"He knows Norwich's history but in all honesty they have one eye on the Championship. If they go back down they have a manager who is very experienced at all levels in the British game. For me that is vitally important for Norwich City.

"I think the right thing to do is for a club to look at where they are. History can’t lie in terms of their results. They have to be mindful of where they could be next season so you have to have someone who potentially has the experience to bring Norwich back up if they do go down.

"We are under no illusions. It’s a difficult ask. But what we want is a bit of hope. They have that now. Sometimes in football that’s all you need as a fan - a little bit of hope and belief. That can change a lot.

"There are players on the sidelines like Billy Gilmour and Todd Cantwell who have not been involved and I’m sure they will be raring to go as they are good players.

"I think it’s a safe and sensible appointment by Norwich."