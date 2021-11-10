West Ham would reject bids as high as £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice as they want to build their future around the 22-year-old. (Sun), external

Liverpool are interested in West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, 24, but will not make a move for him in January. (Mirror), external

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, is top of West Ham striker shortlist. The 26-year-old Argentina international is currently at Serie A side Verona, on loan from Cagliari. (Express), external

