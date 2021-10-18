'Nothing to say to Klopp'

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone made short work of questions on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at his pre-match news conference before Tuesday's Champions League group game between the sides.

When Atletico overcame Liverpool in the competition in 2020, Klopp questioned the Spanish side's style of play, stating: "I don’t understand with the quality they have that they play this kind of football."

At Monday's news conference, Simeone was asked what he had to say to Klopp's criticism and with a smile he simply replied "nothing".

Atletico go into Tuesday's game off a 17-day rest but trail group leaders Liverpool by two points.

"In the next 17 days we will play six games," Simeone said. "It’s not bad we had a bit of a rest. We could put in some sessions and some players could recover from previous injuries. The idea is everybody will be in contention for tomorrow.

"We have to remember the last time we faced Liverpool in the Champions League, we started winning that match even before we went into the stadium. I want the fans to remember that and help us."

