Sterling stalls, City canter

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Raheem Sterling told the media this week that he wanted more minutes; Pep Guardiola asked his players to prove in the present why they deserve more minutes.

Sterling did not show what he's about. He was not really in the game, a few bobbling touches and few chances created. But he wasn't alone - Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo were also below standard.

Whether the international break came at the right or wrong time for the Blues, they managed to get over the line against Burnley. Admittedly, there's tougher, bigger opponents ahead in Bruges and Brighton, so maybe they weren't going to go all out against the Clarets. It wasn't convincing.

To be positive, Bernardo Silva again showed his form this season, a goal and a brilliant work rate to try to create, to find the right positions and get back and get stuck in when needed.