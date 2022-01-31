Jat Sogi, Punjabi Villans, external

January's transfer market has been an unusually busy one for Aston Villa this year, although we Villa fans are not complaining as the signings we have made have been top class. Coutinho, Digne, Olsen and Chambers are all players that know the demands of the Premier League. The latter (Chambers) took all Villa fans by surprise and divided opinion.

Personally, I think it was a fantastic piece of business. He is still only 27, brings a wealth of experience and can play a variety of positions.

It's clear to see Gerrard is building a squad that can compete not only in the league, but for places within the squad. Nobody can take their place in the first team for granted.

Today will be exciting as we are expecting one potential incoming. Bentancur from Juventus seems to be the player Villa are pushing for. If it doesn't materialise and no more players arrive at Bodymoor Heath, Villa have had a very productive transfer window and there shouldn't be many complaints.

Outgoings - we have had players from our very talented under-23s go out on loan for experience which was expected.

But there seems to be a lot of noise about Douglas Luiz. Teams are interested and if we believe what we hear, we have rejected £30m for him. He has 18 months left on his current deal and it will be interesting to see what Villa will do if a £40m+ offer comes in for him.

Either way it should be an exciting end to this transfer window.

