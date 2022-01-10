Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Seven first-team players out with Covid-19 wasn't really going to be an issue for Manchester City - their strength in depth is well known, and they put it to good use.

Great respect to Swindon and the FA Cup was shown with a strong starting XI, a team that would happily be considered 'strong' had it started in the Premier League.

And when the youngsters did begin to come on once the Blues had gone 3-0 up, it was seamless. The academy at Manchester City is moulded in the same vision as the first team so they play no differently. Most of them even train with the first-team squad regularly so it's not even as if they have to build a connection instantly.

In the end there wasn't really the drama perhaps some wanted, or expected, and Manchester City were professional to the end. Their passes, vision and goals were as fluid as ever. Swindon had to get everything perfect, they couldn't and the game ebbed away from them.