W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Graham Potter has been in a difficult situation, game after game, with his team's results at rock bottom. When Chelsea lose, he wants to explain the defeat without making excuses. It leaves him torn between mentioning external factors like injuries, while also repeating that they're no excuse for the dreadful results.

So it was interesting to see the situation reversed on Saturday. After his team managed to win just their second game of 2023 with an ugly 1-0 victory against Leeds, he was hardly going to be gloating - and indeed instead he chose to note that his side needed a lot more attacking fluency and coherence.

But it's not just that, Graham - the defending and the pressing is shambolic too. That's why the excuses he likes to point to just don't ring true.

We can all agree that the injuries, the new signings and the lack of pre-season have made things far more difficult for him, but a good coach should only need days or maybe weeks to get a semblance of some shape in his team.

In fact, the very best coaches build systems that new players can pick up quickly, because injuries and new signings are part of the game.