Transfer news: Kounde and Gvardiol top Tuchel's shortlist

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is set to have £200m to spend this summer, with Todd Boehly's takeover on the brink of completion. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Two centre-backs - Sevilla's 23-year-old France international Jules Kounde and Croatia and RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, 20, are on the Blues' eight-player shortlist of potential summer signings. (Telegraph - subscription needed), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle United may make a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Chronicle), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column