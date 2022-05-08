Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We started extremely well. We were determined and created chance after chance. And then playing against 10 men it is always more complicated.

"We controlled the game really well. It became nervy and you start to defend that result."

On Thursday's north London derby and knowing victory will seal a Champions League spot: "We know that and we have earned the right to play that game in that context. We started the season with nine or 10 players out and playing the best two teams in Europe.

"Winning any match is extremely difficult. We are going to prepare for the game as best we can."