By Andy Burke, BBC Scotland in Lille

Luke Crosbie is thrilled at the prospect of making his World Cup debut against Romania on Saturday in Lille.

The Edinburgh back-row comes into the side as one of 13 changes made by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend from the team that beat Tonga last time out.

Crosbie has been reflecting on his early rugby experiences at West Calder High School in West Lothian and his journey to make it to rugby's biggest stage.

"It is definitely excitement for me, the first game at a World Cup is special but you know how big the task is ahead and we need to improve the performances through the campaign," said Crosbie.

"Looking back at school, I don't think there was anyone who played rugby, we didn't have a rugby team or anything like that. To reflect on that and sit here is special for me and my family.

"If you want something you have to go for it. At school this is what I wanted to do. They said, 'What will you do for a job?'

"None of my friends know much about rugby at all so when I chat to them they don't know what is going on. It could be the biggest game and they'll be asking for a night out!

"I get them sliding back in wanting tickets now. I tell them where to go."