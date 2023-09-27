Mauricio Pochettino hailed Chelsea's performance in their Carabao Cup victory over Brighton to end their three-match winless run: "Very pleased with the performance again. Happy for the victory and [it is] important to go through and build our momentum. I hope to build momentum for the future from today.

"Very pleased when the strikers score, it's important. He needed to feel the net, it was an important game for him. All the team was really good. If we assess, all the players were in a very good level.

"Cole is a very talented player, he was key in this victory. He's still young, he still needs to settle in the club and the city but we saw today how good he is.

On the uncertain performance of former Brighton pair Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella: "The first half sometimes we didn't provide Robert and Marc good angles to play and have continuity. After half-time I think we fixed that and were much better. But in a difficult moment they showed character. It's never easy to play in these circumstances. Today was a must-win, we needed to win this game. Sometimes the pressure to win, you can't be perfect. In the second half we dominated the game and we deserved the victory."