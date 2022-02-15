Mike Richards, The Unholy Trinity @uhtpodcast, external

You hear many ex-professionals refer to Goodison Park as ‘the most difficult place to play football’. Its tight pitch and close proximity of the stands ensures opposition players can be engulfed by us fans throughout the 90 minutes.

Goodison has somewhat lost its way in recent years. The advantage we once made our own has withered away. Off-field decisions, combined with a lack of on-field success, have ensured the connection we once had with our club has been ruptured.

The appointment of Frank Lampard and, maybe more importantly, the removal of Rafael Benitez has started to heal some wounds and this was never more evident than on Saturday afternoon. Evertonians had issued a call to arms to come together and show a united front, understanding the predicament we find ourselves in. As the famous pre-Z-Cars sirens blurred, Goodison found its soul again. Leeds were defeated before kick-off.

It's no coincidence that we turned in our performance of the season on the day that we, as fans, pulled in the same direction as the players on the pitch. The noise was incredible – almost operatic at times. The Goodison roar has returned and never sounded so sweet.

Maybe it’s time for us to ensure this isn’t an anomaly. It’s certainly time for us to understand our responsibility in this footballing love affair.