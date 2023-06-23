Chelsea's multi-club ownership 'unlikely to stop at two clubs'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In a week where Chelsea have been linked to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund through their majority stakeholders Clearlake Capital and the huge amounts of money being spent by the Saudi Pro League, it is interesting to note Chelsea's owners have bought French club Strasbourg.

We are in a period of growth for multi-club ownership, with the City Football Group now containing 13 clubs and Brighton's English owner Tony Bloom having two sides in the Europa League next season, with the Seagulls already qualified for the group stages and his Belgian team, Union St Gilloise, in the play-off round.

They are not commenting, but I doubt 'Blueco' are going to stop at two clubs.