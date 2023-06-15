'The worst part was the hope' - new Livi defender Devlin on his injury hell

Mikey Devlin is relishing a fresh start with Livingston as he opened up on the mental anguish of his injury struggles which left him fearing for his career.

After ankle surgery triggered an injury-ravaged three years - in which he made just seven appearances for Aberdeen and Fleetwood Town - the former Scotland defender joined Hibs on a short-term deal in February.

Devlin, 29, featured just once for the Hibees but credits his time at the club for helping him to have "confidence in my body again" and earn a year's deal with fellow Premiership side Livingston.

Speaking on the BBC's Scottish football podcast, Devlin said: “Physically I’m in a good place after a difficult couple of years.

“It’s probably the toughest challenge I’ve faced in my life. The challenges mentally that the injuries bring are the constant questions that everything you’ve done since you’re a kid, to be where you are, is it worth it any more?

“When you’re tasked with coming back from another injury or another operation, over the last couple of years in particular, you have to consciously think about your mental health and your happiness.

“I got a bit tired with the disappointment that was coming with each injury and each setback. The worst part of it was the hope. It really hit harder with the disappointment because for all you have the optimism and motivation when you first pick up an injury and start going through the rehab, it then hits you like a tonne of bricks then you have a setback.

"I could see it was having an impact on my family. I’m lucky that I have the people around me that I do. And in your darkest hours they’re the people who drag you out of the hole you’re in. Over the last couple of years I’ve had that.

“Now we’re finally at a point where we can finally be excited and look forward, I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to play football with Livingston."

Devlin is currently in Portugal getting extra work in ahead of pre-season with former Dons team-mate Scott McKenna and is aiming to help Livi gatecrash the top six in the new campaign.

"Scotty’s been out here for a couple of weeks and I’ve come out and joined him for the second week," he added.

"We’re training together in the sun just trying to get ready for what’s always a tough first couple of weeks back.

“Livi narrowly missed out on the top six and when I spoke to the manager he said he constantly wants to evolve and improve and he believes with the squad we’ve got we can certainly compete to try to break into that."