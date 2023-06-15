Southampton have confirmed Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi will leave the club on expiry of the contracts on 30 June.

34-year-old Walcott - who was an academy graduate with Saints - will leave after his second spell with the club having re-signed in 2020, nearly 15 years on from his transfer for Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

Midfielder Elyounoussi departs after five years with Southampton, where made 90 appearances and scored nine times.

The club also confirmed talks are ongoing to offer goalkeeper Willy Caballero a new deal with his current contract also coming to an end.