Diogo Dalot says his passion for Manchester United has "only increased" after extending his stay at the club until 2028.

The 24 year-old defender, who signed in 2018, has made 107 appearances for the club and believes his side are only "at the start of special journey".

"Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football. We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years, and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined," Dalot said.

"As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now. I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve our aims and make the fans proud of this team.

"That drive continues this week with everyone intensely focused on preparations for the FA Cup final."