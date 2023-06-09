Liverpool's miraculous win in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan is one of the most memorable football matches this century.

Steven Gerrard's inspirational second-half display dragged the Reds back from three goals down to secure a penalty shootout, which they won.

However, European football expert Raphael Honigstein has revealed the Liverpool captain was not feeling delighted afterwards.

"We managed to get into the Liverpool team hotel after the game," Honigstein told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"But my abiding memory is Gerrard sitting by himself, eating cheesecake, looking sad and depressed.

"We later found out he had just agreed to go to Chelsea - but he didn't look like someone who had just won the Champions League."

Ultimately, Gerrard stayed on at Liverpool and reached the final again two years later.

And, even if he was not in the mood for partying, Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague says there were definitely some raucous celebrations.

"Everyone was in a circle sitting down and chatting away calmly," he said. "And I had not expected players to celebrate like that.

"Then, I discovered on the ground floor, there was a room of about 250 people and that was where everything was happening.

"To get in, you just had to say the code word that you were a 'cousin' of Jamie Carragher. That was a night that went on and on!"

Listen to more memories from Istanbul, plus an interview with then Reds boss Rafael Benitez from 32'00 on BBC Sounds