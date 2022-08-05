West Ham signing Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet would be "a very shrewd move", according to Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Hammers are reportedly close to bringing in Cornet after activating his £17.5m release clause.

The Ivorian, 25, scored nine goals last season as the Clarets went down.

“He was so confident he’d get a move this summer that he said goodbye to his Burnley team-mates within a few hours of their relegation,” Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

“I think he did a really good job for Burnley. I know a lot of Premier League teams have looked at him this summer.

“I really like it as a transfer. David Moyes has gone for a fairly low risk player, who has had a year to acclimatise to the Premier League. He was looked at by a lot of clubs when he was at Lyon. He was probably Burnley’s best player last season.

“For the numbers he did in his first season that’s a very shrewd move from West Ham. He’s the calibre of player who will help West Ham qualify for Europe.

“He’s far too good for the Championship.”

