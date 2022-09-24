Fox appointment: What do the pundits say?

F﻿ormer Scotland striker James McFadden reckons it's no surprise that Liam Fox has been given the job of Dundee United head coach.

"I thought he would get it sooner," McFadden told BBC Sportsound.

"Maybe they didn’t get as many strong applicants as they’d have liked. Dundee United are a club that have tried to have a strategy, they talk about the structure behind the scenes and having a succession plan.

"They went away from that with Jack Ross and it didn’t work.

F﻿ormer Celtic and Scotland midfielder Peter Grant added: “It was interesting that Liam went straight back to Fletcher and Mulgrew, and changed the system.

"You know things probably haven’t been right in the group, and he’s gone back to what they were doing last season. He’s got a win, a draw and a defeat as caretaker – he was always in pole position, because I don’t think United were going to pay big money to get someone out of a job."

A﻿nd ex-Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell said: “They have tried something different in bringing in Jack Ross, but I felt they were going to go with a Tam Courts-type appointment.

"Liam’s had a wee taste of management at Cowdenbeath and it didn’t go particularly well. Dundee United will be thinking he knows the club, knows the players, and has got a decent reaction while he’s been in temporary charge."