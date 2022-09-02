New Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo has been described as a "caffeine-free, diet Thiago".

The Reds loaned the Brazilian from Juventus on deadline day to help alleviate injury congestion in midfield.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Adam Digby - Juventus correspondent for Forbes.com - said: "The best way to describe him would be a like a caffeine-free diet, Thiago I guess.

"His short passing and ball retention is really, really good. Outside of that he has really struggled in his time at Juve to make any other impact in the game at all.

"Some of is probably because of the style of play. Italian football is very used to that type of player and has done a very good job of marginalising all but the best Andrea Pirlo types of player.

"You can probably pin it on Juve's overall struggles in midfield. It goes on longer than the two years Arthur has been there.

"The other thing would be his injuries. He's had six or seven that have made him miss 24 games over the two seasons he has been there. There are a combination of factors but the club, him and the league have all contributed to him struggling."

